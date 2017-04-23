|
FRANCES PAULINE 'POLLY'
WHETZEL BENOIT
Frances Pauline 'Polly' Whetzel Benoit, 101, went to be with her Lord Tuesday, April 18, 2017, surrounded by her family, after a brief hospitalization at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Born October 13, 1915 in Frederick County (Strasburg) Virginia to the late Roy Gilbert Whetzel and Alice Coffelt Whetzel.
She was preceded in death by her siblings Corrinne Phillips, Winifred Gonsalves, and Norman Whetzel, as well as her husband, Staff Sergeant Fred Benoit, USAF.
She is survived by five nieces and one nephew, as well as her two loving children, Sandra Kay Benoit Averette and her husband William, of Lakeland, FL, and Ronald L. Benoit and his wife Christina, of Fairhope, AL; grandchildren William Averette IV (Anne), Anne A. Hollabaugh (Kevin), Ronald B. Averette (Edwina), Sarah A. Keen (Bryan), Kenneth R. Benoit (Sabine), and Catherine B. Ayreault (Sebastien). Her great grandchildren include Hunt Averette, Aubrey Averette, Hannah Hollabaugh, Griffin Hollabaugh, Harrison Averette, Ethan Averette, Ansley Averette, Avery Keen, Kornel Benoit, Simon Benoit, Jack Stephens, and Art Ayreault.
After working on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Mrs. Benoit retired from Sears in 1968, and dedicated the remainder of her life serving others. Particularly interested in the elderly, she volunteered in her area's hospital, nursing homes, Red Cross, and the Senior Citizens Fellowship. A lifetime member of the Gold Star Wives of America, she was also a member of the Woodstock, VA chapter of AARP, where she served as a greeter for a number of years.
A frequent visitor to Lakeland to spend time with her Florida family, Polly, at age 96 bought a home here, and amazed everyone with her vitality, insights and spirit. Even after turning 100, she was frequently seen out with her daughter Sandy at her two favorite spots, Southgate Publix and Bartow Hwy. Dunkin Donuts. She had an amazing zest for life, as was evidenced in the April 2017 feature article about her in Central Florida Health News magazine.
The family wishes to thank the volunteers of Meals on Wheels, Cindy Walcott of Comfort Keepers, and the caring staff members of Emergency Medical Services and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 1:00 p.m. at the Annie Pfeiffer Chapel on the campus of Florida Southern College, with a reception following at the Eleanor Searle Drawing Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Palliative Care Department at the hospital, 1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd., 33805.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017
