DEBORAH JEAN ISHIHARA
LAKELAND - Deborah Jean Ishihara.
LAKELAND - Deborah Jean Ishihara, 61, passed away April 19, 2017.
Mrs. Ishihara was born in Minneapolis, MN on Aug. 8, 1955. She was of the Lutheran faith, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Mrs. Ishihara is survived by her husband of 36 years, Melvin Ishihara; daughter, Michelle Ishihara; step daughter, Kimberly Santos-Witt; step son, Jimi Ishihara; siblings, Dale Francis, Terri Putnam, Dawn and Cindy Francis, Susan Johnson; grandchildren, Jose Santos, Adam Witt, Julianna & Hailey Ishihara, and Robert Gagnon; and her beloved dog of 15 years, Chui.
Visitation will be Mon. from 10-11am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11am at the funeral home.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017