Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO HIPOLITO BARRIENTES LAKELAND - Antonio 'Tony' Hipo "TONY" family.
LAKELAND - Antonio 'Tony' Hipolito Barrientes 'Paul' to family , passed away on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. He was 42 years old.
Tony was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Antonio and Beatrice Barrientes on January 6, 1975. He graduated from Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida in 1993. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 12 years during which time he graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School and Ranger Indoctrination Program at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served in the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.
He owned and operated D.I. Joe Window Cleaning since 2013, while simultaneously furthering his education. He received his Associates of Arts degree in Business Management and Marketing from Florida Technical College in 2015. He was a member of the BNI Southwest Florida Chapter and Lakeland Business Leaders.
Tony and Julie Barrientes were married on April 26, 2015. They would have celebrated their two year anniversary this week.
Tony is survived by his wife, Julie; five children, Alyssa, Andrew, Doren, Ava and Aaron; two step-sons, Justin and Tyler; parents, Antonio and Beatrice; two brothers, Armando and Reynaldo, as well as many extended family members.
Tony was passionate about his country, family, networking, providing excellent customer service, and reaching out to those in need. He will be missed dearly by all those that he touched.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6 00 PM at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida to celebrate Tony's life 4730 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida 33813 in the Family Ministries Building, Auditorium B.
Reception will follow at 3910 S Polk Ave Lakeland, FL 33813
Arrangements are provided by Heath Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Claybaker D.U.S.T.O.F.F. Foundation to support homeless veterans
www.claybakerdustoff.
org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017