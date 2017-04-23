Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO HIPOLITO BARRIENTES LAKELAND - Antonio 'Tony' Hipo "TONY" family. View Sign

ANTONIO 'TONY'

HIPOLITO

BARRIENTES



LAKELAND - Antonio 'Tony' Hipolito Barrientes 'Paul' to family , passed away on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. He was 42 years old.

Tony was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Antonio and Beatrice Barrientes on January 6, 1975. He graduated from Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida in 1993. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 12 years during which time he graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School and Ranger Indoctrination Program at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served in the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

He owned and operated D.I. Joe Window Cleaning since 2013, while simultaneously furthering his education. He received his Associates of Arts degree in Business Management and Marketing from Florida Technical College in 2015. He was a member of the BNI Southwest Florida Chapter and Lakeland Business Leaders.

Tony and Julie Barrientes were married on April 26, 2015. They would have celebrated their two year anniversary this week.

Tony is survived by his wife, Julie; five children, Alyssa, Andrew, Doren, Ava and Aaron; two step-sons, Justin and Tyler; parents, Antonio and Beatrice; two brothers, Armando and Reynaldo, as well as many extended family members.

Tony was passionate about his country, family, networking, providing excellent customer service, and reaching out to those in need. He will be missed dearly by all those that he touched.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6 00 PM at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida to celebrate Tony's life 4730 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida 33813 in the Family Ministries Building, Auditorium B.

Reception will follow at 3910 S Polk Ave Lakeland, FL 33813

Arrangements are provided by Heath Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Claybaker D.U.S.T.O.F.F. Foundation to support homeless veterans

www.claybakerdustoff.

org

Condolences may be sent to the family at







ANTONIO 'TONY'HIPOLITOBARRIENTESLAKELAND - Antonio 'Tony' Hipolito Barrientes 'Paul' to family , passed away on April 13, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. He was 42 years old.Tony was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Antonio and Beatrice Barrientes on January 6, 1975. He graduated from Eastside High School in Gainesville, Florida in 1993. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 12 years during which time he graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School and Ranger Indoctrination Program at Fort Benning, Georgia. He served in the 3rd Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.He owned and operated D.I. Joe Window Cleaning since 2013, while simultaneously furthering his education. He received his Associates of Arts degree in Business Management and Marketing from Florida Technical College in 2015. He was a member of the BNI Southwest Florida Chapter and Lakeland Business Leaders.Tony and Julie Barrientes were married on April 26, 2015. They would have celebrated their two year anniversary this week.Tony is survived by his wife, Julie; five children, Alyssa, Andrew, Doren, Ava and Aaron; two step-sons, Justin and Tyler; parents, Antonio and Beatrice; two brothers, Armando and Reynaldo, as well as many extended family members.Tony was passionate about his country, family, networking, providing excellent customer service, and reaching out to those in need. He will be missed dearly by all those that he touched.Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 6 00 PM at Highland Park Church of the Nazarene in Lakeland, Florida to celebrate Tony's life 4730 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland, Florida 33813 in the Family Ministries Building, Auditorium B.Reception will follow at 3910 S Polk Ave Lakeland, FL 33813Arrangements are provided by Heath Funeral Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Claybaker D.U.S.T.O.F.F. Foundation to support homeless veteranswww.claybakerdustoff.orgCondolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com