Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE BACON RICHARDS AUBURNDALE - Charlotte Bacon Richar Sunday. View Sign

CHARLOTTE

BACON

RICHARDS



AUBURNDALE - Charlotte Bacon Richards passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 following a long battle with COPD.

Born in Salisbury Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Elisabeth Bacon. She was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Mardela High School, Mardela Springs, Maryland.

She retired from Barr international in Salisbury, MD in 1996 and moved to Florida, which she loved.

Before her illness, Charlotte loved to dance, golf, work in her yard and go on cruises with her husband. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL.

She is preceded in death by her brothers Edgar and William Bacon.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Richards; her sons Jeffrey Whaley and his wife Faith and Scott Richards and his wife Mary Roberts all of Salisbury, MD; two grandchildren, Phillip and Debbie Whaley, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Galeone; several nieces and nephews of who she loved dearly; many close friends and her faithful cat Heidi.

A funeral services will be held May 22 at 11:am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven, Florida. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass at the Church Hall.

She will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

Charlotte dearly loved animals and wished a memorial donation be made to the Team ASPCA's Charlotte Richards Memorial Campaign. The donation can be made at this located by searching for Charlotte Richards at

secure.aspca.org/

team/memorialcampaign.



CHARLOTTEBACONRICHARDSAUBURNDALE - Charlotte Bacon Richards passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 following a long battle with COPD.Born in Salisbury Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Elisabeth Bacon. She was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Mardela High School, Mardela Springs, Maryland.She retired from Barr international in Salisbury, MD in 1996 and moved to Florida, which she loved.Before her illness, Charlotte loved to dance, golf, work in her yard and go on cruises with her husband. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL.She is preceded in death by her brothers Edgar and William Bacon.Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Richards; her sons Jeffrey Whaley and his wife Faith and Scott Richards and his wife Mary Roberts all of Salisbury, MD; two grandchildren, Phillip and Debbie Whaley, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Galeone; several nieces and nephews of who she loved dearly; many close friends and her faithful cat Heidi.A funeral services will be held May 22 at 11:am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven, Florida. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass at the Church Hall.She will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.Charlotte dearly loved animals and wished a memorial donation be made to the Team ASPCA's Charlotte Richards Memorial Campaign. The donation can be made at this located by searching for Charlotte Richards atteam/memorialcampaign. Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com