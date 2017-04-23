CHARLOTTE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLOTTE BACON RICHARDS AUBURNDALE - Charlotte Bacon Richar Sunday.
BACON
RICHARDS
AUBURNDALE - Charlotte Bacon Richards passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 following a long battle with COPD.
Born in Salisbury Maryland she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Elisabeth Bacon. She was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Mardela High School, Mardela Springs, Maryland.
She retired from Barr international in Salisbury, MD in 1996 and moved to Florida, which she loved.
Before her illness, Charlotte loved to dance, golf, work in her yard and go on cruises with her husband. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL.
She is preceded in death by her brothers Edgar and William Bacon.
Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Jack Richards; her sons Jeffrey Whaley and his wife Faith and Scott Richards and his wife Mary Roberts all of Salisbury, MD; two grandchildren, Phillip and Debbie Whaley, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Galeone; several nieces and nephews of who she loved dearly; many close friends and her faithful cat Heidi.
A funeral services will be held May 22 at 11:am at St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel in Winter Haven, Florida. A reception will be held immediately following the Mass at the Church Hall.
She will be laid to rest at the National Veterans Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
Charlotte dearly loved animals and wished a memorial donation be made to the Team ASPCA's Charlotte Richards Memorial Campaign. The donation can be made at this located by searching for Charlotte Richards at
secure.aspca.org/
team/memorialcampaign.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2017