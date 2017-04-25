JAMES WILLIAM 'JIM' ERTEL, 92
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. - James William 'Jim' Ertel, 92, died at 10:52 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in West Lafayette, Indiana. He was born in Tipton, Indiana and was a great basketball player at both Tipton High School and Purdue University and was a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a veteran of WWII, teacher and basketball coach.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Betty M. 'Chick' (Girard) Ertel, five children including Joseph Alan Ertel and Andrew Edward Ertel, residents of Lakeland, four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and seven step great-grandchildren.
Jim's greatest joy in life was to spend time with Chick and his family. Complete obituary information including services, memorials and the opportunity to leave memories and condolences for the family may be found at www.young-nichols.com .
