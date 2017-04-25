BARBARA
'BOBBIE'
ALDERMAN, 77
CHICORA - Barbara 'Bobbie' Alderman, 77, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 22, 2017.
She was born in Agricola, Florida on February 25, 1940 and was a lifelong resident of Polk County, a proud Fifth Generation Floridian, as well as a Real Florida Artist. She was a member of Gateway Assembly of God, Bowling Green, Florida.
Bobbie graduated from Summerlin Institute. She was an avid Florida Native Artist. She loved people and animals of all types. She was devoted to her family and friends. She was known for her kind and generous spirit and a smile that could light up a room. She loved the Lord above all else.
She is preceded in death by her father, William Raymond Young and mother Julia (Mann) Young.
Bobbie is survived by her husband of 59 years Donald Wayne Alderman, daughter Arlene (Mark) Barnes, son Kenneth (Dru) Alderman, two very loved grandchildren Darryl Alderman and Mandy Barnes Bartlett, brother William R. 'Bill' Young, two nieces Beverly (Steve) Hartsaw and Carol Young.
The family will receive friends Wednesday April 26, 2017 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, (6190 Albritton Road, Mulberry, Florida. 33860).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017