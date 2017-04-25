SHIRLEY
ANN WATTS
HICKMAN, 81
BARTOW - Shirley Ann Watts Hickman, 81 passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017.
She was born September 4, 1935 in Connersville, FL, Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church of Bartow. She worked for Polk County Supervisor of Elections in Voter Registration department.
She is survived by her two daughters: Caroline Hickman & Anna Mae Hickman Corbin, granddaughter Autumn Willis Fenton & husband Stan, two great grandchildren: John and Anneliese Fenton, two sisters: Alvena Newport & Ruby Adkins and many loving nieces & nephews.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Bartow. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm at First United Methodist Church in Bartow. Memorials may be made to Bartow Church Service Center or First United Methodist Church building fund. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017