WILLIAM 'BILL'

MARSTON, 69



LAKE WALES - William 'Bill' Marston of Lake Wales passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at the Florida Hospital Heartland in Sebring.

He was born May 19, 1947 in Chicago, IL to the late Roland Frank and Margaret Ann Marston. He moved from Miami to Lake Wales after Junior High, where he graduated from Lake Wales Senior High School in 1965. He graduated from Morehead State University with his Bachelors Degree and was the quarterback of the football team. Following college, Bill coached football and taught at both Santa Fe and Kathleen High School. In 1974, he became a State Farm Insurance agent in Largo and later moved his business to Lake Wales, where he was an agent since 1984. He was a past member of the Lake Wales Rotary Club, served on the board and was a past president of the YMCA, was the longest standing member of the Babson Park Elementary School Advisory Council and was a long-time Lake Wales High School Booster. He was an incredible outdoors man and enjoyed hunting and fishing all over the world. He was a loving dad, Pappy and husband.

Survivors include his wife, Becky Marston; daughter, Ashley Marston Croley and husband, D.J. of Warner Robbins, GA; sons, Heath Marston and wife, Ashley of Bradenton and Brian Marston and wife, Sarah of Babson Park; sisters, Trudy Frank of Babson Park and Becky Wilson of Babson Park; brother, Mike Marston of Largo; six grandchildren, Sadie, Will, Luray, Gracie, Hailey and Lola; and loyal dog, Mattie.

A casual celebration of life will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Marston Ranch (1980 Lake Buffum Road East, Fort Meade) with Jeremiah Whitt officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bill Marston LWHS FCA Scholarship Fund to reward an athlete who displays integrity, service, teamwork and excellence. Please make checks payable to FCA, Memo: Bill Marston Scholarship (Post Office Box 1971, Lakeland, FL 33802-1971). Condolences may be sent to the family at







