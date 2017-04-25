DOROTHY CLEMENTS GREENE, 74
HAINES CITY - Dorothy Clements Greene, 74, of Haines City, FL passed away on 4/24/17 at her residence.
She was born on 4/17/43 in Tipton, TN and moved to Haines City in 1973 from Alabama. Dorothy was a member of Lakewood Park Baptist Church in Davenport, FL and she truly loved her time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Audrey Simpson Clem-ents and her husband, Roman Greene. Dorothy is survived by her children, Albert C. Phillips, Bonnie J. Field, Jessie M. Phillips, Betty McBride, Lisa D. Hughes, Teresa L. Clements, Patrick M. Phillips, Billy W. Ladd; siblings, A.C. Clements, Eugene Clements, Betty Clements; 25 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Wednesday, 4/26/17 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. Condolences via: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017