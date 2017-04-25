CRAIG KEITH
RAMIK, 71
INDIAN LAKE ESTATES - Craig Keith Ramik of Indian Lake Estates, FL, and formerly of Bridgeport, CT, passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday, April 16, 2017.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired machinist.
He leaves behind his three loving daughters Robin, Renae and Roxanne Ramik, his sister Leslie Besson, his grandsons Karson Boyle and Anthony Lodico, Jr. and wife Roberta Ramik. He will be sorely missed and was loved greatly.
