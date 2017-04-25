VIRGINIA ESTES

BRYAN, 69



LAKELAND - Mrs. Virginia Estes Bryan, age 69, of Lakeland passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Virginia was born in Columbus, MS. to Ralph & Edith Estes and had lived in this area since 1955, graduating from Auburndale HS. She was a retired Switchboard Operator with Colorado Boxed Beef where she retired after 28 years. Virginia enjoyed spending her time gardening, at the beach and with family.

She was preceded in death by a brother, R.D. Estes and is survived by her husband, Wayne Bryan, sisters, Brenda (Kenneth) Thomas and Alice (Michael) Ellis.

A memorial service will take place at 4 PM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale, with visitation beginning at 3 PM.

Those so desiring may make memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.



