BRENDA JOYCE
SMOTHERS, 75
BARTOW - Brenda Joyce Smothers, age 75, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Born April 7, 1942 in Haines City, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Wilson Mosely and Martha Ruby Mosely. Mrs. Smothers was a Baptist and a homemaker.
She is also preceded in death by her husband Wilson Smothers and brother Ted Andrew Mosely. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Toro (Dustin High) of Bartow, sister Paula Mosely of Lake Alfred and grandson Daniel Toro.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, April 27th at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017