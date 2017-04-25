REV. JOHN B.

BASS, 86



LAKELAND - Rev. Bass, 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday April 21, 2017.

He was born in Tampa and raised in Winter Park. He earned his Bachelor's at UF and his Master's at Emory Seminary where he met his beautiful wife of 60 years, Mary Elizabeth Leek. He was a pastor for over 50 years, starting at Lake Morton Methodist and ending at Auburndale Church of the Nazarene.

They have 4 sons, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Services will be at the Lake Gibson Nazarene Church, 6868 N. Socrum Loop Road, Lakeland 33809 on Thursday, April 27, 2017. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Funeral at 10:30. Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale in charge of arrangements.



