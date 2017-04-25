Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BETTY JO

ALTMAN, 81



BOWLING GREEN - Mrs. Betty Jo Altman, 81, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 in Sebring, FL. Mrs. Altman was born August 26, 1935 in Bowling Green, FL, where she remained as a life long resident. She was a teacher at Bowling Green Elementary School for 28 years, and a member of Faith Presbyterian Church of Wauchula. Mrs. Altman was a graduate of Hardee High School, and also went on to further her education and graduating from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL.

She was preceded in death by her husband Cader William Altman; son, Richard Milton Altman; sisters, Patricia Donahue and Barbara Douglas.

Mrs. Altman is survived by her sons, Vince Altman, Wauchula, FL, Mark Altman and wife Megan, Arcadia, FL; grandchildren, Brett Altman and wife Genise, Hunter Altman, and Hollie Altman; great grandchildren, Lucas Altman, and Jasper Altman; several nieces and nephews, including Jeannie Gill-iard, Zolfo Springs, FL and Renee Lanham, Wauchula, FL.

Visitation was held 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Monday, April 24, 2017 at Hancock Funeral Home, 945 E. Broadway, Fort Meade. Funeral services followed at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Scott Waldron officiating, and interment was in Bowling Green Cemetery.







945 East Broadway

Fort Meade , FL 33841

