EDWIN
SMITH, 88
HAINES CITY - Edwin Smith of Haines City, FL, lost his battle with ALS and peacefully passed away on April 20th. He was born in Empire City, OK on December 29th, 1928.
A Memorial Service will be held at the club house pavilion by the lake at Plantation Landings, 600 Butler Blvd, Haines City, FL on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 AM. Pastor Kathy Thacker of the Lake Alfred First United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Cherishing his memory are his longtime companion, Betti Hagberg, of Haines City, FL, and his 5 children: Kathy Haynes of Houston TX, Marilyn Graham-Lietz of Haines City, FL, Douglas Smith of Orlando, FL, Stewart Smith of The Villages, FL, and Brett Smith of Haines City, FL, and 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Foundation at ALSA.org, Edwin Smith Memorial Fund.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017