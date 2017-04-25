TERRY A.
LETCHWORTH, 65
LAKELAND - Terry A. Letchworth, 65, passed away April 21, 2017.
Terry was born February 26, 1952 in Kathleen Florida to Elmer and Reba Letchworth. He was a proud Kathleen High School graduate of 1970 and was a starting pitcher for most of his high school career. While in high school Terry met his future wife of 45 years Jewel. Terry retired from Publix. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his family, Competition BBQ, fishing and gardening.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Paulann. He is survived by his wife Jewel, two daughters Dana Letchworth, and Jaime and her husband Lee Coleman, two granddaughters: Kyleigh and Katie Coleman, two brothers: Gary and his wife Janie Letchworth, and David and his wife Rhonda Letchworth, and a host of family and friends.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 3:30pm at Gentry-Morrison 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland FL 33810. A service will follow at 4:30. Interment at Socrum Cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W Socrum Loop, Lakeland FL, 33810.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017