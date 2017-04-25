Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PHYLLIS R.

LATUCH

5/10/1929 - 4/21/2017



WINTER HAVEN - Phyllis R. Latuch, 87, of Winter Haven died peacefully April 21, 2017.

She was born the daughter of J. Valmore and Leda Dion Bruneau of Winooski VT. She was married to Ernest A. Latuch of South Burlington, VT July 8, 1950.

A resident of Westford-Fairfax, VT, she was a homemaker and raised six children. She was active in the Westford Grange and the Fairfax Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing and camping with the Maple Squares Dance Club. She worked a short time later in life at the Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski, VT. Prior to her marriage she worked for several years at the Winooski Screen Shop in the mills. In 1989 she moved to Davenport and Winter Haven, Florida. She was a member of the Emerald Lake HOA board and The Red Hat Ladies. As a devout catholic, she was a member of St. Anne's.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, sons Allen B. and Roy A. Latuch II in 1951 and 1958, 2 brothers Raymond and Paul Bruneau. She is survived by siblings Anne McKenzie and her husband Michael, Aline Gingras, and Bernard Bruneau. She is also survived by 3 sons, David P. Latuch of White River Junction, VT, Brian Latuch and wife Cindy of Milton, VT, John R. Latuch and wife Andrea of Davenport, FL, 3 daughters, Joni J. Latuch-Lyman and husband Steve, Ann Marie Latuch-Covato and wife Eileen of Winter Haven, FL, Valerie Crevier and husband Shaw of West Branch, MI. 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday April 25 at 10:30 AM at St. Ann's Mass and Funeral, 1265 Robinson Drive, Haines City FL.

Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hill Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805.







