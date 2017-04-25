CAROL S.
SNELL, 71
LAKELAND - Carol S. Snell, 71, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2017, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother 'MaGa' and friend, Carol will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her contagious laugh, her silly personality and her crazy love for dogs.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years David Snell, their daughters, Diane Daughtery, Tracy Chipps, and Donna Keller, their son, Dennis Snell, 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Whidden-McLean Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M., visitation will be take place one hour prior to service, and burial will follow at the Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow. Carol touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017