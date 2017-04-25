LONNIE CARL
THOMPSON, Sr., 87
FORT MEADE - Lonnie Carl Thompson, Sr., age 87 passed away April 21, 2017.
Mr. Thompson was born in Kissimmee, Florida on October 7, 1929 to Horace & Bertha Mae (Bellflower) Thompson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea), a dragline operator for I.M.C. and an avid carpenter.
He is survived by his sons Lonnie Thompson, Jr., Donald Thompson, Mark Thompson, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Willow Oak Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2017