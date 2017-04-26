CAROL LEE (SPAULDING) WHIPPLE, 69
LAKELAND - Carol Lee Whipple passed away suddenly from cancer at the Lakeland Hospice House on April 22, 2017.
She was born Nov. 30, 1947, in Newport, NH, daughter of Fred and Sheila Spaulding. Carol retired from the Lakeland Regional Cancer Center as an Administrative Secretary for several doctors. She was an avid line dancer and lover of country music and sea cruises.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Barry Lee Whipple, one son and stepson, five grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, several aunts, uncles, nieces, cousins and nephews and oodles of close friends.
At her request, there was no service other than bedside prayers, by a Hospice Chaplin, surrounded by loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations, in Carol's name, be made to Lakeland Hospice House, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
