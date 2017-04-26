JUDY SHEPHERD PURVIS
1/8/1947 - 4/15/2017
LAKELAND - Judy Shepherd Purvis, 70, passed away on April 15, 2017, to the loving arms of her sweet Lord & Savior.
Judy was born on January 8, 1947, to Earl Edward Shepherd and Catherine (Pugh) Shepherd in Winter Haven, FL. Mrs. Purvis was a native of Polk County and worked for the Polk County Tax Collectors for 33 years. She was a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 32 years, John Purvis, daughter Kim Robinson (Spencer), step-son Johnny Purvis, Jr. (Martha), step-daughter Valerie Bosque (Joe), and step-son Douglas Purvis (Donna), several grandchildren and great grandchildren, one sister, Linda Williams, and one brother, Tommy Shepherd.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 29, 2017, from 10:00am - 11:00am at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Rd, Lakeland FL. Memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00am.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017