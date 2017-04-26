WILLIAM LLYOD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM LLYOD GRINSLADE.
GRINSLADE, 68
WINTER HAVEN - Beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, William Llyod Grinslade, 68, of Winter Haven, lost his battle with cancer April 18th, 2017 at his home in Winter Haven, FL.
He is survived by his wife Barbara, sister Brenda Sanford of Panama City, his sons Michael Grinslade and Shane Grinslade, both of Winter Haven, his step-daughters Cynthia Smith and Katherine Vaughn, both of Winter Haven, seven grandchildren: Kayla Grinslade, Taylor Grinslade, Gage Grins-lade, Skylar Grinslade, Adam Vaughn, Kate Smith, Lucas Smith, and great grandson Kingsley Louis, two daughters-in-law Melinda Grinslade and Lisa Grinslade and a son-in-law Thatcher Vaughn.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday April 29th, 11am to 2pm at 961 N Heron Cir., Winter Haven, FL 33884.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017