KENNESAW, GA. - Mr. William Malry Price, III, 88 years old, died of heart failure, in Marietta, GA on April 24, 2017, at Kennestone Hospital.
He was born August 27, 1928 in Pierce, Florida, and moved to Kennesaw, Georgia from Winter Haven, Florida in 2009. He retired from Tampa Electric Company after 35 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Winter Haven, Florida, and served in the Navy from 1946-1954.
Preceded in death by Hazel Evelene Tucker Price, his wife of 65 years at her passing. Survivors: son, William Bruce Price, daughter, Nancy June Lucas, granddaughter, Michele Ann Allen, grandson, William Shane Price, granddaughter, Heather Ann Brown, granddaughter, Rachel Elizabeth Lucas, grandson, Benjamin Pritchard Lucas, III, great grandson, Brynton Golden, great granddaughter, Aliyah Golden, great granddaughter, Tatiana Del Valle, great grandson, William Logan Price.
Visitation: Thursday, April 27, 2017 Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Auburndale, Florida, 6:00 - 8:00pm. Funeral: Friday, April 28, 2017, Faith Baptist Church, Winter Haven, Florida, 11 am. Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017