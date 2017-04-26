Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILLIAM GILES

JENNINGS, Sr., 81



LITHIA - William Giles Jennings, Sr., 81, of Lithia, Florida, born in Cross Anchor, South Carolina on June 25, 1935, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2017.

He was a retired Superintendent of Shipping for W.R. Grace and Company. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing anything and everything, and telling stories.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Jennings; children, William G. 'Willy' Jennings, Jr. (Deanna) of Franklin, Ohio, Lorri 'Suzi' Floyd (Pete) of Valrico, and David Jennings of Lakeland; grandchildren, Hope (Cody), Jared (Rachel), Pete 'P.T.' (Michelle), Matthew, and Kelli; great granddaughter, Shelby; sisters, Doris Cooper and Betty Phillips of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and Laura Saville of Chapin, South Carolina; and many loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Bertha Jennings; and brothers, Roy P. 'Bud' Jennings, Jr. and John C. Jennings, Sr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 27 from 6-8:00 P.M. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 CR 39 S, Plant City. A memorial service will be held in Clinton, South Carolina at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Expressions of condolence at

6005 CR 39 South

Plant City , FL 33567

