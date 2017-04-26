CHRISTOPHER S. DAVIDSON

CHRISTOPHER S.
DAVIDSON, 29
Construction Mason

LAKELAND - Christopher S. Davidson, 29, died April 21, 2017, in Auburndale.
Born in Bartow on August 14, 1987, he was a lifelong resident of Polk County. He was a construction mason.
He was preceded in death by his father Jeffrey Davidson. He is survived by his mother Lisa D. Davidson, Lakeland; sons Payton Davidson, Winter Haven, Dominic Bordallo, Lakeland; sisters Heather Davidson, Lake Hamilton, Brittney Davidson, Bradenton; fiancee Brittany Anderson, Lakeland.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Steele's Family Funeral Services Chapel, and at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, 2017, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lake Alfred.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017
