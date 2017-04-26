ROSE MARIE
LAKELAND - Rose Marie King, 91, passed away on her birthday at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living in Lakeland, FL.
Rose King was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to George and Marie Deters on April 20, 1926, the youngest of eight children. They moved to Lakeland, FL, during World War II. She met and married her husband of sixty eight years, Fred King, in 1946. She retired from Credit Thrift Corp. after thirty years of service. After retirement, they traveled overseas to China, Africa, Russia and Europe. They also made many trips in the U.S.
She was preceded in death by parents George and Marie Deters, husband Fred King, 2014, brothers Elmer, Martin, Jerry and Bob Deters, sisters Virginia Kraft and Marion Young.
She is survived by son Richard King, Lakeland, FL, and sister Betty Douglas, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Interment will be at a later date in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. National Cremation Society.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017