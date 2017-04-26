STEPHANIE
|
KORDEK, 92
LAKELAND - Stephanie Kordek, 92, passed away April 24, 2017.
Born in Gilbertville, Mass., she moved to Lakeland in 2015, to be with family.
Her husband Ted, preceded her in death. Survived by son, Wayne, daughter-in-law Valerie; grandchildren, Cheryl and Ryan and great grandchildren, Emmerson, Aaron and Lincoln. She will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017