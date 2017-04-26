RONALD 'RON' WAYNE STINSON
10/19/1959 - 4/21/2017
LAKELAND - Ronald 'Ron' Wayne Stinson, 57 years old, of Lakeland went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Born in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 19, 1959, Ron never met a stranger. His witty humor and infectious smile always had a way of brightening anyone's day. Those who knew him, loved him and will cherish all the precious time we had with him. Ron was a faithful Christian and a member of Willow Oak Baptist Church. He had various hobbies and interests including fishing, motorcycles, restoring classic vehicles and spending time with his loving family and friends. He was known for his work ethic and love for Christ. Most importantly he was a loving papa and spent the majority of his time with his grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents Billy & Gussie Stinson, daughter Reanna Stinson and sister Pamela Stinson.
Ron is survived by his wife of 25 years Judy, children Christal Natrigo (Tony), Betty-Jo Jackson (Brandon), Rebekah Smith (Steve), Justin Stinson (Lauren) and Joseph Stinson (Star), sister Connie Mitchell (Donnie), grandchildren Alissa, Tyler, Sabrina, Taylor, Aiden, Anthony, Anabelle, Savannah, Isabella, Christian, Maddison, Avah, Georgia Anne and another precious granddaughter on the way, with many nieces, nephews and various other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Willow Oak Baptist Church, 3390 Willow Oak Road, Mulberry, Fl., Saturday April 29, 2017, 10-11 a.m., with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2017