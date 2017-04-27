MYRA
GEORGE, 76
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Myra George, age 76, a longtime Auburndale resident passed away April 24, 2017 at her home with family.
Mrs. George was born March 2, 1941 in Nauvoo, AL. to John Dover and Elvia Inez (Norris) Roden. She was an Auburndale resident for 70 yrs. coming from AL, graduated from Winter Haven High Class of 1959 and was a member of Winter Haven Church of God. She enjoyed reading, watching her stories and being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 grandchildren: Brian & Melinda Brewer.
Myra is survived by her loving family: husband of 40 yrs: Ron George of Auburndale, son: John (Brenda) Bozeman of Tallahassee, 3 daughters: Valerie (Chad) Adkinson of Auburndale, Debra (David) Gallison, Rhonda (Randy) Hagood, both of Winter Haven, stepson: Craig (Peggy) George of Lake Wales, 2 stepdaughters: Crystal Brewer of Winter Haven, Cheryl Harmeling of Babson Park, brother: Howard Roden of Winter Haven, sister: Dixie Faye McKay of Bartow, 18 grandchildren, 24 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Fri. April 28th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 am. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
