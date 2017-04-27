JAMES ALVIN
BURTON, Jr., 58
OKEECHOBEE - James Alvin Burton, Jr. died April 23, 2017. He was born March 22, 1959 in Dreux, France. Mr. Burton proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a land surveyor for 20 years. A resident of Okeechobee since 2000, he was a member of the BHR Moose Lodge and BHR V.F.W. #9528. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed surviving off the land. He enjoyed camping and fishing.
Mr. Burton was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Burton.
He is survived by his father, James Burton, Sr. and stepmother, Hazel, of Okeechobee; brother, Carl Burton (Cynthia) of Cornersville, Tennessee; sister, Velma Barrett (Earl) of Cornersville, Tennessee; and two nephews, James and Greg.
No services will be held.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2017