McLENDON, 62
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert Allen McLendon, age 62, a resident of Auburndale passed away April 24, 2017.
Mr. McLendon was born Feb. 4, 1955 in Orlando to William and Helen (Evans) McLendon. He was a resident for 40 yrs. coming from Texas. Robert graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1973 and retired from Polk County as a Traffic Operations Clerk. He attended Lena Vista Baptist Church and Ridgepoint Church. Robert enjoyed fishing, woodworking and being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and twin sister Robin. Robert is survived by his loving family: wife of 24yrs: Susan McLendon of Auburndale, daughter: Megan McLendon of Sarasota, 2 stepdaughters: Brandi Quaas and husband Daniel Hamilton of Lakeland, Amanda Quaas and husband Dietrich Nembhard of Redmond, WA, brother: Bill McLendon and wife Barbara of Ft. Walton Beach, 3 grandchildren: Kilah, Kaden & Malcolm.
A memorial service will be 6 PM Fri. April 28h at Kersey Funeral Home.
