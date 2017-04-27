CLAUDE E. 'GENE' HILDEBRAND, 89
LAKELAND - Gene Hildebrand, 89, of Lakeland, Florida, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Lakeland Hospice House.
He was born in the New Franklin, Ohio, area and lived there with father and mother, Harry and Minnie Hildebrand until 1952.
Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years Hazel (Kelley) Hildebrand of Beloit, Ohio.
He was predeceased by brothers Robert and Nelson and sisters Veo (Locke) and Lorraine (Neil) all of Ohio.
Gene retired from Universal Co-op Paint Mfg. Division of Alliance, Ohio after 38 years of service. His love of music kept him in the Canton, Ohio, local music union and he played with several local Canton trios. His main love was jazz piano.
His move to Florida in 1993 came to enjoy golf and the weather with retirement.
Ashes will be buried in New Franklin, Ohio at a date to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2017