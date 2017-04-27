ELINOR SUE
|
McCALLISTER, 79
WINTER HAVEN - Elinor Sue McCallister of Winter Haven, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017. She was 79.
A native of Louisville, KY, born February 19, 1938, Elinor moved here in 1960. She retired from production at Dial Corporation, and she operated a stand at the Auburndale Flea Market.
Elinor was preceded in death by her children: Sue Walker and Gary McCallister. She is survived by her lifelong companion, Bob De Groat; her sons: David McCallister (Doris), Ricky McCallister, and Eddie McCallister (Connie); a sister Alice, and 8 grandchildren, and several great and great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, April 30th, from noon to 4:00 PM at the Auburndale Yacht Club. Condolences to the family can be sent to:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2017