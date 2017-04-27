JERRY E.
PAUL, 69
BARTOW - Jerry E. Paul, age 69, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at his home in Bartow.
Born October 12, 1947 in Louisville, AL, he was the son of the late Roy and Mamie (Bailey) Paul. Mr. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a former Drill Sergeant at Fort Dix, NJ. He retired from Mosaic where he was a dragline supervisor.
Jerry is also preceded in death by his former spouse, Sandra J. Paul in 2003. He is survived by his son Christopher Paul and his wife Sara of Bartow, and his two grandchildren: Joshua Paul and Nicholas Paul, both of Bartow.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 28th from 5pm to 7pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29th at 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Condolences at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2017