VIRGINIA

KATHERINE AMOS EVANS, 92



WINTER HAVEN - Heaven's gates opened wide to admit Virginia Katherine Amos Evans on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at the age of 92. After coming close to the pearly gates in February 2009, Virginia was eager to share her testimony of God's grace to those she met. For almost seven years, she inspired others with her stoic acceptance of thrice weekly dialysis treatments with the caring staff at Fresenius Kidney Care. With her body failing, she eagerly waited for God to take her home as she spent her last days at Good Shepherd Hospice with her family and friends in attendance.

Born in Dundee, Florida on March 2, 1925 during the depression, 'V.K.' was raised with friends who became known as the Dundee Depression Kids. She lived in Polk County, Florida most of her life and settled in Winter Haven, with her husband, Ector 'Tee' Evans soon after World War II.

Her career began as a teller at American National Bank in downtown Winter Haven. She worked in the same downtown location for more than 30 years and retired from the then Barnett Bank as Vice-President of Commercial Loans. In her occupation, she met many of Winter Haven's influential people, Boston Red Sox players, and future outstanding citizens which included her boss, Carl Strang.

Virginia enjoyed worshipping with her church family at Calvary Baptist Church. With her dear friends from Faith Sunday School class, she spent many happy times traveling, playing cards, and eating out together. She enjoyed reconnecting with friends from her past and making new friends during her stay at Lake Howard Heights.

As Aunt Ginny, she was loved by her numerous nieces and nephews. Always outgoing, she was the one who kept in touch with family members and tried to remember them on their birthdays, graduations, and marriages.

As Memaw, she enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Jeff, as she watched him grow up and become interested in baseball. He could rely on her to show up with Pepaw, at all his games. They would enjoy talking about the Atlanta Braves, their favorite team. In 2007, she happily became Memaw to Rachael, Jeff's wife. One of her greatest loves, and what kept her living, was her great-granddaughter, Aimee. She loved holding her and getting hugs and kisses. What a blessing they were to each other!

As Mom, she made sure Rick and Cyndie graduated college so they could have long-lasting careers and enjoy retirement as they do now.

As Sister, she enjoyed 87 years of an enduring friendship with her younger sister, Judy.

Virginia is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Geneiva Amos and her husband, E.L. 'Tee' Evans. She is survived by her sister, Judy Bowen with brother-in-law, Buck Bowen; her children Rick Evans and Cyndie Morris along with her 'favorite' son-in-law, Larry Morris; her grandson Jeff Morris, his wife Rachael, and their daughter Aimee.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 1, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2101 Overlook Drive, Winter Haven, Florida, 33884. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow at Rolling Hills Cemetery. Those so desiring may make a memorial contribution to Calvary Baptist Church.







207 Burns Lane

Winter Haven , FL 33884-1145

