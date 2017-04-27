MATTIE
CLYATT, 94
CASAR, N.C. - Mattie Elizabeth Sullivan Clyatt, 94, of Casar, formerly of Lakeland, FL, passed away April 25, 2017 at Carolina Care Center in Cherryville, NC.
Born October 6, 1922 to the late William Joseph Sullivan and Zirona Elizabeth Hickey Sullivan. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Casar.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Clyatt, Sr.; five brothers, one sister and a son-in-law, Willie Julian.
She is survived by her son, Charles Eugene Clyatt, Jr. and wife Linda of Lakeland, Florida; two daughters, Diana Elizabeth Ritter and husband Ron of Casar and Sherry Ann Clyatt Julian of Casar; eight grandchildren, Carletta Clyatt, Melissa Dewitt, Melanie Pitts, LeighAnn Fuller, Kimberly Dudley, Jennifer Clyatt, Warren Julian and Cody Clyatt; fifteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Saturday April 29, 2017 at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Oak Hill Burial Park. Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Published in Ledger from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2017