JESSIE DENNIS
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JESSIE DENNIS JORDAN.
JORDAN, 86
LAKELAND - Jessie Dennis Jordan was born in Calhoun, Louisiana on April 3, 1931, and passed away April 19, 2017 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Jessie was raised at the Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, Louisiana from age 7 to 17 when he graduated from high school and joined the United States Marine Corps. He spent 24 years as an active duty Marine and served once in Korea and twice in Vietnam.
His death was preceded by his parents, five siblings and his daughter, Debra Lynn Norris. He had one son, Dennis Jordan, and a wife, Yvonne Jordan. Jessie had three grandchildren, Christopher, Brittany and Ashley Norris.
His service will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on April 25, 2017 at 10:30am.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2017