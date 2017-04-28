Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLINE BARR McKENZIE. View Sign

CAROLINE BARR

McKENZIE, 75



FLORENCE, KY. - Caroline Barr McKenzie, 75, of Florence, KY passed away on April 23, 2017.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held at the Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, 3525 Dixie Highway, Elsmere, KY 41018 on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10:00 am-12:00 pm followed by a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12:00 pm with Reverend Mike Sweeney of Latonia Christian Church officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, KY.

Caroline was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 16, 1941 and adopted, as a toddler, by Roy and Anna Barr. She moved to Winter Haven, FL as a young child where her parents ran The Seven Gables Tourist Home. She graduated from Winter Haven High School in 1959 and subsequently attended classes at Jones Business College.

Soon thereafter, Caroline worked at the Bond Clinic in Winter Haven, FL for 12 years as a Medical Transcriptionist and a Transcription Supervisor. In 1995, she moved to Roswell, GA to be near her daughter, Sherrie, and to take care of her 2 grandchildren. It was in Roswell, that she took another medical transcription position culminating in 18 years in the profession. In 2000, Caroline moved to Florence, KY to be near her daughter, Suzanne, and her other 3 grandchildren.

While in Florence, Caroline worked as a Polo Specialist at Dillard's Department store. Her volunteer work included teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Covenant Presbyterian Church and First Presbyterian Church. Caroline, was an avid cook, gardener and had a passion for bird watching, though her greatest joy was found in her 5 grandchildren!

Caroline is survived by her daughter Suzanne Kluck of Florence, KY and her daughter Sherrie & husband Andy Kalajian of Alpharetta, GA. Caroline was Blessed with five grandchildren Robb Kluck, II, Erika Kluck and Connor Kluck, of Florence, KY, Alexandra Ishak of Mountain View, CA and Zachary Ishak of Alpharetta, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Anna Barr.



