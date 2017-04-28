ELIZABETH 'BETTY' JANE SUTTON, 85
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Elizabeth 'Betty' Jane Sutton, age 85, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Life Care of Winter Haven.
Mrs. Sutton was born September 26, 1931 in Hempstead, New York to Frank and Elizabeth (Kanavy) Andrews. She graduated from Lakeland High School Class of 1950, attended Southeastern Bible College in 1949 and then returned in her 70s to become the oldest student at Southeastern University until becoming ill. Betty was a longtime Polk County resident even during the military travels with her husband. She was the office administrator for Sutton Law Firm in Bartow before retiring in 2002. She attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Lakeland and Woodlawn Baptist Church in Bartow. Betty enjoyed photography, traveling that included her two lifelong desires, to visit the Holy Land and to see the great whales in Alaska. She also loved spending time with her family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lester Sutton in 1996 and 2 brothers: George & Melvin.
Betty is survived by her loving family: 2 daughters: Debra Sutton of Lakeland, Linda (Frank) Breighner of Auburndale, son: Darrell Sutton of Lakeland, 3 granddaughters: Destiny, Angel & Elizabeth, 7 great grandchildren, caregivers: Wanda Logan, Sharon Stewart & Brenda Thomas, many extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Sutton's name to The Bartow Church Service Center, 495 E. Summerlin St., Bartow, FL, 33831.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. A reception will be held immediately following at Auburndale Community Church Fellowship Hall, 601 Stadium Rd., Auburndale.
Interment will be 11:30 AM Monday, May 1, 2017 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2017