Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH LEON LEDFORD. View Sign

KENNETH LEON

LEDFORD, 78



LAKELAND - Kenneth Leon Ledford, born Aug. 14, 1938 in Bartley, WV; passed away April 24, 2017 surrounded by family and loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sondra; parents James and Novella; brothers Richard 'Dick' and Roger; sister Marina; sons-in-law Albert and Ed. He is survived by his companion Linda; his daughters Rhonda, Denise and Michelle; grandchildren Dameon, Alyssa, Adam, Chere`, and Andy; great-grandchildren Emmaleigh, Autumn, Ruby, Austin, Avin, August, Novella, Scarlett and Ariana; brothers Thomas, Robert and Fred; sisters-in-law Becky, Val, Ocie and Judy; brother-in-law Doug.

Leon served in the Air Force in the Alaska Territory. He married Sondra Woolwine in 1959, they moved to Chicago in 1960. There he spent many nights in local pool rooms honing his skills, making extra money to support his family and making lifelong friends. Some of his accomplishments include winning the Illinois State 9 Ball Championship, and playing in the US Open among many other tournaments. Leon could run a table of over 130 balls, which gave him the nickname 'Leon the Lion.' He opened his own pool room called 'The 8 Ball' in Rockford, IL. His brother Fred led him to Florida and brought him into what turned out to be the very successful 'Ledford Supply' business where several of the brothers worked together. Last, but not least, he opened Wally's Pool Room with his partner.

A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to

Autismspeaks.org

Perhaps you met an older gentleman with a mustache or a goatee, who asked you if he could show you a thing or two that might help your game? That, my friend, was our Leon.







KENNETH LEONLEDFORD, 78LAKELAND - Kenneth Leon Ledford, born Aug. 14, 1938 in Bartley, WV; passed away April 24, 2017 surrounded by family and loved ones.He is preceded in death by his wife Sondra; parents James and Novella; brothers Richard 'Dick' and Roger; sister Marina; sons-in-law Albert and Ed. He is survived by his companion Linda; his daughters Rhonda, Denise and Michelle; grandchildren Dameon, Alyssa, Adam, Chere`, and Andy; great-grandchildren Emmaleigh, Autumn, Ruby, Austin, Avin, August, Novella, Scarlett and Ariana; brothers Thomas, Robert and Fred; sisters-in-law Becky, Val, Ocie and Judy; brother-in-law Doug.Leon served in the Air Force in the Alaska Territory. He married Sondra Woolwine in 1959, they moved to Chicago in 1960. There he spent many nights in local pool rooms honing his skills, making extra money to support his family and making lifelong friends. Some of his accomplishments include winning the Illinois State 9 Ball Championship, and playing in the US Open among many other tournaments. Leon could run a table of over 130 balls, which gave him the nickname 'Leon the Lion.' He opened his own pool room called 'The 8 Ball' in Rockford, IL. His brother Fred led him to Florida and brought him into what turned out to be the very successful 'Ledford Supply' business where several of the brothers worked together. Last, but not least, he opened Wally's Pool Room with his partner.A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL.In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made toPerhaps you met an older gentleman with a mustache or a goatee, who asked you if he could show you a thing or two that might help your game? That, my friend, was our Leon. Funeral Home Lakeland Funeral Home

2125 Bartow Road

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 686-2125 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com