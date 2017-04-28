KENNETH LEON
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH LEON LEDFORD.
LEDFORD, 78
LAKELAND - Kenneth Leon Ledford, born Aug. 14, 1938 in Bartley, WV; passed away April 24, 2017 surrounded by family and loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sondra; parents James and Novella; brothers Richard 'Dick' and Roger; sister Marina; sons-in-law Albert and Ed. He is survived by his companion Linda; his daughters Rhonda, Denise and Michelle; grandchildren Dameon, Alyssa, Adam, Chere`, and Andy; great-grandchildren Emmaleigh, Autumn, Ruby, Austin, Avin, August, Novella, Scarlett and Ariana; brothers Thomas, Robert and Fred; sisters-in-law Becky, Val, Ocie and Judy; brother-in-law Doug.
Leon served in the Air Force in the Alaska Territory. He married Sondra Woolwine in 1959, they moved to Chicago in 1960. There he spent many nights in local pool rooms honing his skills, making extra money to support his family and making lifelong friends. Some of his accomplishments include winning the Illinois State 9 Ball Championship, and playing in the US Open among many other tournaments. Leon could run a table of over 130 balls, which gave him the nickname 'Leon the Lion.' He opened his own pool room called 'The 8 Ball' in Rockford, IL. His brother Fred led him to Florida and brought him into what turned out to be the very successful 'Ledford Supply' business where several of the brothers worked together. Last, but not least, he opened Wally's Pool Room with his partner.
A memorial service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to
Autismspeaks.org
Perhaps you met an older gentleman with a mustache or a goatee, who asked you if he could show you a thing or two that might help your game? That, my friend, was our Leon.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2017