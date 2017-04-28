DONALD J.
CARDINAL, 85
LAKELAND - Donald J. Cardinal, 85, died peacefully of various complications on April 25, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland FL.
Born in Milwaukee, WI June 4, 1931, he attended North Division High School and resided in several areas of the Milwaukee area. He moved to Lakeland, FL in 2000.
Preceded in death by his late parents, Clement & Eva Cardinal and three sisters, Betty Hughes, Eva Leeson, and Carol Gust.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pamela, sons Donald J. Cardinal (Janice) of Waukesha, WI, Dennis J. Cardinal (Susan) of Hartland WI, daughter Debra J. Wolf (Michael) of Slinger WI, also a step-daughter, Kelly R. Oppermann (Brad) of West Bend WI. He leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services and arrangements have been made by Cremation Services of Mid-Florida.
The family requests any monetary donations be made in Don's name to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2017