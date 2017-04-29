Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN ROSSI. View Sign

ANN

ROSSI, 86



RIVER FALLS, WI. - Ann Rossi died April 11, 2017 at the Kinnic Health & Rehab in River Falls, WI. This became her final residence in 2008 after she suffered a stroke while wintering in Bartow, FL.

Ann was born on June 17, 1930 in Little Falls, NY to Wentworth and Mable Brown. She had an older sister, Emily, whom she loved dearly and precedes her in death. Ann was raised in upstate NY and received her bachelor's degree in music from Fredonia State University where she met and married Bob Samarotto in 1956. The couple had two children and moved to River Falls in 1962. They divorced in 1970 and Ann and the kids returned to NY where she taught elementary music in Poughkeepsie until retiring in 1985.

Ann met and married the love of her life, Elivio (Lee) Rossi in 1983. Together they traveled, camped, laughed and loved until his death in 1993.

Music was always at the center of Ann's life and she played the viola and violin in community orchestras and symphonies, sang in the church choir and played in the church bell choir. She was also director of the youth choir at her church and loved to again be teaching!

Ann will be greatly missed by many people, her children, Paul Samarotto, Janet Samarotto (Hoffman), and step-daughter Leeann Kam-inski (Rossi); also her grandsons, Timm & Josh Hoffman, Matthew & Daniel Kaminski.

There will be a celebration of Ann's life, filled with music and memories, Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 7:00-8:00 pm at the River Falls United Methodist Church, 127 S. 2nd St., River Falls, WI, with a visitation starting at 6:00 pm.



