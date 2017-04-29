RUSSELL DOUGLAS
9/12/1957 - 3/24/2017
LAKELAND - Russ is survived by his wife Edie (Lakeland, FL), sons Jason, Kyle and Colton, stepsons Ari and Liam Wright, his mother Norma Rossart, sisters, Cindy Conard, Vikki Carter and Raelene Rossart (all in Washington State) as well as his brother Keith Allen, (Charleston, SC), and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2017