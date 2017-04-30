SHELLY ELIZABETH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelly Elizabeth Brantley.
BRANTLEY, 45
LAKE WALES - Shelly Elizabeth Brantley of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at her home.
She was born March 17, 1972 in Lake City, Florida. She graduated from Branford High School in Branford, Florida and attended Judson College in Alabama. She was a resident of the Lake Wales area for 25 years and was a Credit Manager for Carpenter Contractors of America in Winter Haven, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her mother Gloria Woods Bryant of Chiefland, FL, paternal grandparents Rev. Shelly and Sadie Brantley of Taylor, FL, maternal grandparents P.H. and Evelyn Woods of Sanderson, FL.
Survivors include her father and step mother Jim and Evelyn Brantley of Lake Wales, FL, sons John Chandler Byrd (21) and James Collin Byrd (17) of Lake Wales, FL, brother Chris Brantley and wife Christy of Pensacola, FL.
There will be a graveside service where she will be laid to rest next to her mother at South Prong Cemetery in Sanderson, FL, on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 2:00PM.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017