RICHARD VINCENT
|
SELLITTO, 64
HAINES CITY - Richard Sellitto, 64, went to be with our Lord Fri., March 3, 2017. He was the youngest son of Marita Williams Sellitto & the late Vincent F. Sellitto.
Predeceased by his significant other, Cathy McCrea, he is survived by daughter, Marita Judith Sellitto (fiance' Patton Weidow), grandchildren: Evan Beamer, Dahlyla Weidow & Patton Weidow, Jr., his beloved dog, Sugar Plum, siblings: David J. (Kathy) Sellitto, Kathleen (fiancÃ© Ronald J. DiMedio) Sellitto, Margaret Sellitto (Shane) Lewis, Mary Sellitto (Marty) Shauger, nieces: Vicky Sellitto Warminsky & Heather Lewis, nephews: David Cronk, Jerod Cronk, Michael Sellitto, Shane Lewis, Jr., Timmy Brewer & the late Anthony 'Ant' Joseph Sellitto.
Richard retired from Acme markets & his personal cab service he loved 'Chatty Cabby.' He enjoyed life, his home, gardening but most of all his family & friends. Our 'Ricky Boy' was a beautiful person inside & out who will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017