RICHARD VINCENT SELLITTO

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD VINCENT SELLITTO.

RICHARD VINCENT
SELLITTO, 64

HAINES CITY - Richard Sellitto, 64, went to be with our Lord Fri., March 3, 2017. He was the youngest son of Marita Williams Sellitto & the late Vincent F. Sellitto.
Predeceased by his significant other, Cathy McCrea, he is survived by daughter, Marita Judith Sellitto (fiance' Patton Weidow), grandchildren: Evan Beamer, Dahlyla Weidow & Patton Weidow, Jr., his beloved dog, Sugar Plum, siblings: David J. (Kathy) Sellitto, Kathleen (fiancÃ© Ronald J. DiMedio) Sellitto, Margaret Sellitto (Shane) Lewis, Mary Sellitto (Marty) Shauger, nieces: Vicky Sellitto Warminsky & Heather Lewis, nephews: David Cronk, Jerod Cronk, Michael Sellitto, Shane Lewis, Jr., Timmy Brewer & the late Anthony 'Ant' Joseph Sellitto.
Richard retired from Acme markets & his personal cab service he loved 'Chatty Cabby.' He enjoyed life, his home, gardening but most of all his family & friends. Our 'Ricky Boy' was a beautiful person inside & out who will be sorely missed but never forgotten.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com