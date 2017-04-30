ROBERT JOHN
BUREK, 86
LAKELAND - Robert John Burek, 86, of Cypress Lakes went to the Lord on Monday, April 24, 2017, of congestive heart failure.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary E. (Miller) Burek, parents Lillian and Adolph Burek, sister Gloria Szyman-owski, and son, Robert J. Burek, Jr. Survivors include sons and daughters: Michael J. Burek of Island Lake, IL, Susan and Larry Doering of Milton, GA, daughter-in-law, Kathryn Rosen of Waukesha, WI, and grandchildren, Taylor and Justin Doering, Carrie Black, Michael and Logan Atkins.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was also active in the Cypress Lakes Community in his last years and was dearly loved by many friends including his companion, Norma Meyers.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017