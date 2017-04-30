DOROTHY
STARLING
AUTRY, 78
DELAND - Dorothy Starling Autry, age 78, passed away Friday, April 28, 2017 at Florida Hospital in Orange City, Fl.
Born June 5, 1938 in Bartow, FL, Mrs. Autry was a resident of Deland, FL since 2016, moving from Autryville, NC. She was in the banking industry in Bartow and North Carolina for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Rorry & Randy Carnley. She is survived by her husband: Grover Autry, Autryville, NC; a son: Richard Carnley, Deland; three brothers: Charles Starling, Webster, FL, Kenneth Starling, Mobile, AL, L.C. Starling, Winter Haven, FL; two sisters: Melba Starling, Sebring, FL and Katherine Daugherty, Groveland, FL, 3 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Bartow Wildwood Cemetery.
Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017