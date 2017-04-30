JACK HARRISON VAN HART, 85
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK HARRISON VAN HART.
WINTER HAVEN - Jack Harrison Van Hart, 85, a resident of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away on April 27, 2017, under the care of Good Shepherd Hospice.
Jack was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 7, 1931, to T. George and Elizabeth Van Hart. His family, which now included T. George Van Hart, Jr., relocated to Westfield, New Jersey.
His father worked as an investment banker on Wall Street with Solomon Brothers. Jack attended public schools in Westfield before enrolling at Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey.
After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and went to boot camp in Newport, Rhode Island. He was assigned to the Third Naval Command Station in New York before attending submarine school and salvage diving school. He spent the rest of his tour aboard the USS Worcester CL 144 with a homeport of Boston.
After the Navy, he went to college at Stetson University where he played varsity baseball and soccer. He was voted outstanding intramural athlete in 1957.
Upon graduation, he moved to Miami with his former wife Betty and eldest daughter Lesley, where he worked for GMAC, Union Carbide, and the National Brewing Company of Baltimore.
After obtaining a franchise with National Brewing Company, the Van Hart family moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1963. His family grew to include daughters Cynthia and Vicki and son Robert. In Winter Haven, Jack opened a beer and wine distributorship, where he worked for 10 years before selling to the Lakeland Miller distributorship and going to work as their sales manager. After the Miller distributor sold the company, he went to work for Colorado Boxed Beef in Auburndale, where he served as a sales manager until his retirement at age 67.
During his time in Miami, Jack took up the game of golf and continued playing in Winter Haven. He won several city championships at the old city course and men's championships at Lake Region Yacht & Country Club, where he was a member for 45 years. During his golfing career, he had 12 holes in one. His love of sports also led him to work as a baseball umpire and basketball referee.
Jack is survived by his brother T. George Van Hart, Jr. and sister-in-law Paula of Portland, OR; children Lesley Finlay of Alpharetta, GA, Cynthia Saterbo of Winter Haven, Robert Van Hart of Lakeland, and Vicki Rafool of Miami; eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at Oak Ridge Funeral Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the
and the Humane Society of Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017