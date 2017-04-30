JOHN NICHOLAS
MOON, 79
LAKELAND - John 'Jack' Nicholas Moon passed away peacefully April 26, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL.
He was born July 13, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Mr. Moon attended Texas A & M before proudly serving his country as an Aviation Electronics Technical Petty Officer Third Class in the U.S. Navy. He was promoted numerous times throughout his career taking him and his family from Norfolk, VA., to Columbus, OH., to Virginia Beach, VA., to Lakeland, FL., and on to Denver, CO. completing his career as a Senior Vice President of Distribution in the phosphate/potash industry. John and his wife returned to Lakeland, FL to retire and enjoy the weather and spend time with their grandchildren. A resident of Lakeland since 1995, he was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Mr. Moon was preceded in death by his parents Frank N. Moon and Sarah A. Tobin and his wife of 53 years Germaine 'Geri' Moon. He is survived by sons William 'Bill' Moon of Denver, Co. (daughters Genevieve 'Evie', and Danielle 'Dani'), and Robert 'Bob' Moon and his wife Trudy (daughter Kelly) of Arvada, Co., daughter Johnna Moon Martinez and her husband John (son Michael and daughter Kristen) of Lakeland, Fl., brother Frank 'Bud' Moon and wife Gayle of Supply, NC., sister Jane McCorkell. John is also survived by sister-in-law Jeanette Lantier and husband Dick Lantier, sister-in-law Elaine Citerin, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Moon's family will receive friends and visitors Tuesday, May 2 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lakeland Funeral Home at 2125 South Bartow Highway in Lakeland. A funeral Mass will be conducted Wednesday May 3 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 820 Marcum Road in Lakeland. Interment will follow in Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 South Bartow Highway in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Volunteers In Service To the Elderly (VISTE) 1232 E. Magnolia Lakeland, or through their website Viste.org.
Condolences may be made to the family at lakelandfuneralhome.com
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2017