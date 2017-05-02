LEN C.
BRAYTON, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Len C. Brayton, age 76, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Friday, April 28, 2017.
Mr. Brayton was born January 3, 1941 in Lakeland to Leonard and Alice Brayton. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1960 and was a lifetime Polk Co. resident. Len retired after 44 years of service from TECO as a lineman. He attended Central Assembly of God Church in Auburndale. Len was an Eagle Scout Master, coached little league and was a member of the Winter Haven Moose Lodge. He enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, darts, bowling, golf and being with family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lee Brayton. Len is survived by: wife of 28 yrs: Gail Brayton of Winter Haven, 2 sons: Todd Brayton of Winter Haven, Eric Brayton of Auburndale, daughter: Laurie Brayton of Auburndale, stepson: David Conerly of Auburndale, stepdaughter: Tammy Brayton of Winter Haven, brother: Tim (Sandra) Brayton of Lakeland, 3 grandchildren: Lynsi, Anna Grace & Cory.
A memorial service will be 11:00 AM Thursday, May 4th at Central Assembly of God Church, 601 Lemon St., Auburndale.
A Celebration will be 12:00 noon Saturday, May 6th at the Winter Haven Moose Lodge, 2305 Havendale Blvd.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
